Summarize Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2025 auction, seasoned players like Warner, Williamson, Smith, and others found no takers.

Despite their experience and reasonable base prices, these players, along with others like Mayank Agarwal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Piyush Chawla, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, and James Anderson, remained unsold.

This unexpected outcome has left fans and franchises alike in a state of surprise. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The list features several big names, including David Warner

IPL 2025 auction: Warner, Williamson, and Smith among unsold players

By Parth Dhall 10:47 pm Nov 25, 202410:47 pm

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction saw certain highs and lows, with several high-profile cricketers going unsold. The list of these players features big names such as David Warner and Kane Williamson, who have led their respective teams to historic wins in the tournament in the past. Despite their stellar track records, they couldn't find any bidders this time around. Here are the marquee players who went unsold.

#1

Mayank Agarwal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman also go unsold

Apart from Warner and Williamson, other seasoned players such as Mayank Agarwal and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also remained unsold. Mayank, a veteran Indian batter with a base price of ₹1 crore, didn't find any takers. Afghan spinner Mujeeb, who came into the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore, also didn't get any interest from the franchises.

#2

Chawla, Mitchell join unsold list

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also ended up on the unsold list. Despite his years of experience and a modest base price of ₹50 lakh, he failed to find any takers in this year's auction. New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who had successful stints with Chennai Super Kings in the past, also went unsold despite his base price of ₹2 crore.

#3

Thakur, Yadav fail to secure bids

Shardul Thakur, who was once a vital seam-bowling all-rounder for Team India, went unsold in the auction. Despite his ₹2 crore base price and being frequently linked with Chennai Super Kings, he didn't attract any interest from the franchises. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who entered the auction with a ₹2 crore base price, also went unsold after failing to attract any bidders.

#4

Rahman, Smith remain unsold

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman also remained unsold despite his base price of ₹2 crore and previous associations with several teams. Rahman's rapid yorkers and slower ones made him a household name in the IPL. He was part of SRH's title-winning squad in 2016. Steven Smith, who led the Rising Pune Supergiants to the IPL 2017 final, didn't fetch any deal.

#5

No takers for Shaw; Anderson gets ignored

Several teams needing an opener were expected to look closely at Prithvi Shaw, who was released by Delhi Capitals, having spent time with them from 2018 to 2024. Shaw, one of the most prolific batters, continues to be in a downward spiral. Moreover, 42-year-old English seamer James Anderson was ignored by the 10 franchises on Day 2. Despite last playing a T20 match over a decade ago in 2014 for Lancashire, Anderson had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore.