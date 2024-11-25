Summarize Simplifying... In short Prithvi Shaw, who has played 79 games for Delhi Capitals (DC) since his IPL debut in 2018, was overlooked by franchises in the IPL 2025 auction.

IPL 2025 auction: Prithvi Shaw gets ignored by franchises

By Rajdeep Saha 10:42 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Prithvi Shaw will failed to find a team in the Indian Premier League. Shaw was ignored at the IPL 2025 mega aution in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals, having spent time with them from 2018-2024. He had set his base price at ₹75 lakh. However, no teams showed any interest in the player across two days of the auction.

Shaw played 79 games for DC since making his IPL debut in 2018. He owns 1,892 runs at 23.94 (50s: 14). Shaw wasn't a regular in DC's playing XI of late. He managed 283 runs from 10 matches in IPL 2022 and followed up with 106 runs from 8 matches in IPL 2023. He played 8 matches in IPL 2024 and scored 198 runs.

Shaw scored 33 for Mumbai in SMAT opener

Shaw, who was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad recently, made a return with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He smashed 33 runs from 22 balls versus Goa on Saturday in Mumbai's opener. He shared a 57-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer.