Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction saw some exciting deals.

Mumbai Indians secured England's Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore, while RCB bagged Australia's Tim David for ₹3 crore.

Other notable purchases include Gerald Coetzee by Gujarat Titans for ₹2.40 crore, Marco Jansen by Punjab Kings for ₹7 crore, and Sam Curran returning to Chennai Super Kings for ₹2.4 crore.

These players have shown exceptional performances in T20 cricket, making them valuable additions to their respective teams.

By Parth Dhall 10:42 pm Nov 25, 202410:42 pm

What's the story The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is finally done and dusted. The franchises used different tricks to get their hands on their desired players, with some teams getting top talent at a bargain. While numerous marquee players broke the banks, franchises sealed some value deals. Have a look at top steals from Day 2 of the mega auction.

Will Jacks sold to MI for ₹5.25 crore

Mumbai Indians bagging England batter Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore is perhaps the top steal from Day 2. Jacks, a top-order batter, has been creating waves in T20 cricket. With an aggressive batting style and handy off-spin bowling skills, Jacks smacked 230 runs at a strike rate of 175.5 for RCB this year. Interestingly, RCB didn't use their Right To Match card for him.

Australia's Tim David set to play for RCB

If Jacks went to the MI camp, RCB successfully roped in Australia's batter Tim David for ₹3 crore. David, who was earlier part of Mumbai Indians, is known for his explosive batting and finishing down the order. Notably, David started his IPL journey with RCB in 2021. MI acquired the Australian batter in 2022 and retained him for the next two seasons.

GT buy Gerald Goetzee for ₹2.40 crore

Gujarat Titans, the 2022 IPL champions, bagged South Africa's Gerald Coetzee for ₹2.40 crore. He had set his base price at ₹1.25 crore at the event. The right-arm seamer was a revelation for the Proteas in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was released by Mumbai Indians before the auction. In 64 T20 games, the seamer owns 86 scalps at 21.56.

Marco Jansen sold to PBKS for ₹7 crore

Young South African all-rounder Marco Jansen fetched a price of ₹7 crore from Punjab Kings. The Proteas seam-bowling all-rounder displayed his all-round brilliance in the recent T20I series between India and South Africa. Jansen has been a part of the IPL since 2021. He has taken 20 wickets across 21 games at an average of 35.75 with a slightly higher economy rate of 9.53.

Sam Curran goes to CSK for ₹2.4 crore

Sam Curran, the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, has returned to the Chennai Super Kings setup. Curran, who was released by Punjab Kings, set his base price at ₹2 crore. The Yellow Army successfully bagged the star all-rounder for ₹2.4 crore. He has over 850 runs and 50 wickets in the cash-rich league.