Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming IPL 2025, several teams are set to see new leadership.

DC and KKR have released Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer respectively, with KL Rahul and Venkatesh Iyer likely stepping in.

RCB may see Virat Kohli return as captain, while LSG could be led by Rishabh Pant.

Punjab Kings and CSK are likely to be captained by Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad respectively.

MI and RR are expected to retain Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, while GT and SRH will likely continue with Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli is likely to lead RCB again (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: Predicted captains for all 10 teams

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 pm Nov 25, 202410:20 pm

What's the story The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a change in leadership of several teams. Although all 10 squads have been finalized, many franchises are yet to officially announce their captains for the upcoming season. This comes after the IPL auction saw major changes with teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) parting ways with their former leaders.

#1

KKR and DC to have new leaders

In a shocking move, DC released Rishabh Pant before the IPL auction. Likewise, KKR parted ways with their IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer. Both teams will now be led by new captains. Notably, KKR acquired Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore, who is now a potential captaincy candidate for them. Meanwhile, the Capitals are all but likely to be led by KL Rahul, who fetched a massive ₹14 crore from the franchise. Rahul has led PBKS and LSG in the past.

#2

RCB and LSG prepare for new leadership

RCB also released Faf du Plessis, opening the doors for a new leader next season. The franchise is likely to bring back Virat Kohli as their captain for IPL 2025. Notably, the batting talisman was RCB's full-time captain from 2013 to 2021. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released KL Rahul but picked former DC captain Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, making him a strong candidate to lead the side next season.

#3

Punjab Kings and CSK's captaincy plans

Punjab Kings bagged IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 crore. The batter is hence the top candidate to lead the side in IPL 2025. Besides KKR, Iyer has led DC in the past. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would continue with Ruturaj Gaikwad as their leader after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role ahead of IPL 2024. Gaikwad didn't feature in the auction as CSK had retained him.

#4

MI and RR to continue with former captains

Despite a tough 2024 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) are expected to keep Hardik Pandya as their captain for the next season. Notably, Hardik capatined GT to final in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023). Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also likely to stick with Sanju Samson at the helm after his successful captaincy over the past few seasons. Notably, both Hardik and Samson were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the bidding event.

#5

GT and SRH's captaincy plans

Despite having experienced players like Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler in their squad, Gujarat Titans (GT) are likely to continue with Shubman Gill as their leader for IPL 2025. The batter was retained by the franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who retained their captain Pat Cummins ahead of the auction, is also expected to keep him at the helm following a successful run that saw them reach the final last season.