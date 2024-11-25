IPL 2025: Predicted captains for all 10 teams
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a change in leadership of several teams. Although all 10 squads have been finalized, many franchises are yet to officially announce their captains for the upcoming season. This comes after the IPL auction saw major changes with teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) parting ways with their former leaders.
KKR and DC to have new leaders
In a shocking move, DC released Rishabh Pant before the IPL auction. Likewise, KKR parted ways with their IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer. Both teams will now be led by new captains. Notably, KKR acquired Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore, who is now a potential captaincy candidate for them. Meanwhile, the Capitals are all but likely to be led by KL Rahul, who fetched a massive ₹14 crore from the franchise. Rahul has led PBKS and LSG in the past.
RCB and LSG prepare for new leadership
RCB also released Faf du Plessis, opening the doors for a new leader next season. The franchise is likely to bring back Virat Kohli as their captain for IPL 2025. Notably, the batting talisman was RCB's full-time captain from 2013 to 2021. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released KL Rahul but picked former DC captain Rishabh Pant for ₹27 crore, making him a strong candidate to lead the side next season.
Punjab Kings and CSK's captaincy plans
Punjab Kings bagged IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 crore. The batter is hence the top candidate to lead the side in IPL 2025. Besides KKR, Iyer has led DC in the past. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would continue with Ruturaj Gaikwad as their leader after MS Dhoni stepped down from the role ahead of IPL 2024. Gaikwad didn't feature in the auction as CSK had retained him.
MI and RR to continue with former captains
Despite a tough 2024 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) are expected to keep Hardik Pandya as their captain for the next season. Notably, Hardik capatined GT to final in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023). Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also likely to stick with Sanju Samson at the helm after his successful captaincy over the past few seasons. Notably, both Hardik and Samson were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the bidding event.
GT and SRH's captaincy plans
Despite having experienced players like Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler in their squad, Gujarat Titans (GT) are likely to continue with Shubman Gill as their leader for IPL 2025. The batter was retained by the franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who retained their captain Pat Cummins ahead of the auction, is also expected to keep him at the helm following a successful run that saw them reach the final last season.