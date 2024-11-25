Summarize Simplifying... In short David Warner, a prominent IPL player, failed to secure a team in the 2025 auction.

Warner, who started his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils in 2009, has played 184 matches, scoring 6,565 runs.

Despite his impressive record, including three Orange Caps and a successful captaincy stint, Warner's recent performance dip led to his release from SRH in 2021 and he was unable to find a team in the latest auction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Warner remains the top scorer for SRH with 4,014 runs at 49.55 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025 auction: David Warner fails to find a team

By Rajdeep Saha 09:57 pm Nov 25, 202409:57 pm

What's the story David Warner failed to find a franchise at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Warner, who had set a base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, saw no team availing his services. Warner, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals (two spells) in the past, was released by DC ahead of the auction. Here's more.

Journey

Warner played for Delhi from 2009 to 2013

Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now DC) in 2009. He played for Delhi until 2013. Warner managed 163 runs in his debut season from 7 matches. In 2010, he scored 282 runs from 11 games. In 2011, he scored 324 runs from 13 games. In 2012, he clobbered 256 runs from 8 matches. In 2013, he struck 410 runs (16 games).

SRH

3 Orange Caps from 2014 to 2019 with SRH

Warner was bought by SRH for ₹5.5 crore at the IPL 2014 auction. In his debut campaign, he scored 528 runs. He followed it up with 562 runs in IPL 2015, winning the Orange Cap. In 2016, he was the 2nd-highest scorer with 848 runs. Warner picked his 2nd Orange Cap in 2017 (641 runs) and a third in 2019 (692 runs).

Information

Warner left SRH post IPL 2021

In IPL 2020, Warner amassed 548 runs at 39.14. However, things turned sour in 2021 as Warner was benched and finally released by the side. He scored 195 runs from 8 games that season.

DC

Warner was re-signed by DC in IPL 2022

At the IPL 2022 mega auction, Warner was signed by DC for ₹6.25 crore. He scored 432 runs from 12 games in IPL 2022 at 48. In the 2023 season, he was amongst the runs again, hammering 516 runs at 36.86. In IPL 2024, Warner played only 8 games, scoring 168 runs at 21.

Numbers

Warner's overall IPL stats

Warner has played 184 matches in the IPL, scoring 6,565 runs at 40.52. In addition to four tons, he has hammered 62 fifties. He remains the top scorer for SRH with 4,014 runs at 49.55 (100s: 2, 50s: 40). Warner is the 2nd-highest scorer for DC. He has 2,551 runs for the franchise at 31.59 (100s: 2, 50s: 22).

Information

Captaincy numbers of Warner

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 83 games as captain, Warner accumulated 3,356 runs at 45.35. He owns one ton and 32 fifties as skipper. He captained SRH in 67 games, winning 35 and losing 30 (tied: 2). He led DC in 16 matches (W5, L11).