In the IPL 2025 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired English all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian speedster Umran Malik.

Moeen, a seasoned player with over 360 T20 caps, boasts a strike-rate of over 141 and 35 wickets in the IPL.

Umran, known for his exceptional speed, holds a record for bowling the season's fastest ball in IPL 2022 and took 22 wickets in 14 matches.

Moeen Ali has played for RCB and CSK in the IPL

IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy Moeen Ali, Umran Malik

By Parth Dhall 09:57 pm Nov 25, 202409:57 pm

What's the story England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian pacer Umran Malik will feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders roped the players after they attracted no bids in the initial round. Notably, Moeen and Umran were picked at their base prices - ₹2 crore and ₹75 lakh. Here are further details.

Moeen

A look at Moeen's IPL journey

As mentioned, Moeen was ignored by the franchises in the first round at the auction. The Englishman is one of the most prolific all-rounders in T20 cricket, with over 360 caps. He first featured in the IPL in 2018, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After a three dry seasons, Moeen was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played for them until 2024.

Information

All-round stats of Moeen

Moeen brings plenty of experience across formats to the table. He has a strike-rate of over 141 in the IPL with six half-centuries under his belt. Moeen, who bowls off-spin, also has 35 wickets to his name.

Umran

Umran, one of the fastest bowlers

Umran is one of the fastest bowlers ever produced by India. He gained recognition for his exceptional bowling in IPL 2022. He took 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 20.18, including a five-wicket haul. Before the final, Umran held the record for bowling the season's fastest ball. He bowled a 157 KPH snorter against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.