IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy Moeen Ali, Umran Malik
England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian pacer Umran Malik will feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders roped the players after they attracted no bids in the initial round. Notably, Moeen and Umran were picked at their base prices - ₹2 crore and ₹75 lakh. Here are further details.
A look at Moeen's IPL journey
As mentioned, Moeen was ignored by the franchises in the first round at the auction. The Englishman is one of the most prolific all-rounders in T20 cricket, with over 360 caps. He first featured in the IPL in 2018, for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After a three dry seasons, Moeen was picked by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He played for them until 2024.
All-round stats of Moeen
Moeen brings plenty of experience across formats to the table. He has a strike-rate of over 141 in the IPL with six half-centuries under his belt. Moeen, who bowls off-spin, also has 35 wickets to his name.
Umran, one of the fastest bowlers
Umran is one of the fastest bowlers ever produced by India. He gained recognition for his exceptional bowling in IPL 2022. He took 22 wickets in 14 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at 20.18, including a five-wicket haul. Before the final, Umran held the record for bowling the season's fastest ball. He bowled a 157 KPH snorter against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.