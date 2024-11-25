IPL 2025 auction: Shardul Thakur gets ignored by franchises
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur didn't find any takers at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Shardul had set his base price at ₹2 crore. However, no side, including Chennai Super Kings, went for the pacer. The right-arm seamer has represented several IPL franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (two spells), Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals. Here's more.
CSK snapped up Shardul ahead of IPL 2018
Shardul started his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2015. He played a solitary match in which he managed 1/38 from three overs. Shardul joined Rising Pune Supergiants and took 11 scalps for them in IPL 2017 at 28.63. CSK snapped him up for ₹2.4 crore ahead of IPL 2018. He took 16, 8, 10 and 21 scalps for them across four seasons.
A season each with DC and KKR
Shardul was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction. DC got him for Rs. 10.75 crore. He did a reasonable job for DC that season, taking 15 scalps from 14 matches at 31.53. DC traded Shardul to KKR ahead of IPL 2023. A lackluster season followed as he finished with seven wickets and 113 runs from 11 matches.
CSK re-signed Shardul ahead of IPL 2024
In the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Shardul was bought by CSK for a sum of ₹4 crore. Shardul, who was the highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2018 and 2021 respectively, failed to shine last season. He claimed 5 scalps at 61.80 from nine games.
Shardul's overall IPL stats
In 95 IPL games, Shardul owns 94 scalps at 30.52. He has one four-wicket haul under his belt. With the bat, he has 307 runs at 12.28. He owns one fifty.