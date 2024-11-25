Champions Kolkata Knight Riders have bought former player Ajinkya Rahane (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy former player Ajinkya Rahane

By Rajdeep Saha 09:49 pm Nov 25, 202409:49 pm

What's the story Champions Kolkata Knight Riders have bought former player Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahane had set his base price at ₹1.5 crore. He was bought during the latter stages of the IPL auction on Monday. He was bought for his base price. Rahane was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Numbers

Rahane's key IPL numbers

IPL veteran Rahane owns 4,645 runs at an average of 30.14. He has 30 fifties and two tons. Rahane played for KKR in IPL 2022. However, he managed only 133 runs in 7 matches. He was released thereafter. CSK snapped up the player and he did well. Rahane scored 568 runs across 23 innings at 25.81. In IPL 2024, he managed 242 runs.

A key figure at RR

Rahane has played for several sides in the IPL but his journey with RR will be special. He played 100 games for RR, scoring 2,810 runs at 34.26.