Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 season sees several cricket stars returning to their former franchises.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Sam Curran are back with Chennai Super Kings, Jofra Archer rejoins Rajasthan Royals, Trent Boult returns to Mumbai Indians, and Glenn Maxwell is back with Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking a return to his IPL roots.

Maxwell has re-joined Punjab Kings (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2025: These prominent stars return to their former franchises

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 pm Nov 25, 202409:10 pm

What's the story The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see a homecoming of sorts for several star players. Ravichandran Ashwin, Jofra Archer, and Glenn Maxwell are among others who were bought by their former franchises in the mega auction. This reunion promises an exciting mix of familiar faces and fresh talent for the 2025 season. Here we look at the prominent stars who have returned to their former sides.

Ashwin

Ashwin returns to CSK

After a successful stint with Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin is returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2025 season. The franchise bought him for ₹9.75 crore at the Jeddah auction. Ashwin's return adds to CSK's legacy of hosting some of cricket's finest spinners including Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravindra Jadeja. The off-spinner had parted ways with the franchise after serving them from 2009 to 2015.

Archer

Archer reunites with Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer is another player returning to his former team, Rajasthan Royals. The franchise bought him for ₹12.50 crore in the auction. With his high-speed deliveries, Archer's return is expected to strengthen the Royals's attack considerably in the next season. It must be noted that Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 for the Royals, who bought him for ₹7.20 crore. He stayed with RR for four years before parting ways ahead of the 2022 event.

Boult

Boult returns to Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult, famous for his deadly yorkers, is making a comeback to Mumbai Indians after a short break. The franchise bought him for ₹12.50 crore at the auction. Boult's return means he will be reunited with Jasprit Bumrah, bringing back one of the most feared bowling duos of the recent IPL history. Notably, Boult was part of MI's title-winning campaign in 2020. The pacer parted ways with the franchise after IPL 2021.

Maxwell

Maxwell re-joins Punjab Kings

After a not-so-productive 2024 season, Glenn Maxwell is making a comeback to Punjab Kings. He was bought for ₹4.2 crore. It's indeed a steal for Punjab. Despite his inconsistent form, Maxwell's explosive batting style is expected to pump up the Punjab Kings's lineup in the upcoming season. He has had two previous stints with PBKS - from 2014 to 2017 and 2020.

Curran

Curran returns to the CSK camp

Sam Curran, whose IPL career has been a roller-coaster ride, is also returning to Chennai Super Kings. The franchise bought him for a relatively paltry sum of ₹2.40 crore. The English all-rounder played for CSK in 2020 and 2021 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Notably, Curran was at his all-round best in IPL 2024, though Punjab Kings finished ninth in the team standings.

Bhuvneshwar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes to RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The veteran pacer had a base price of ₹2 crore. RCB spent ₹10.75 crore for his services. Bhuvneshwar started his IPL journey with RCB in 2009 but didn't get a chance to play during his two-season stint. . He also played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before getting picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad.