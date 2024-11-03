Summarize Simplifying... In short Shai Hope's 17th ODI century, equalling Desmond Haynes' record, couldn't save West Indies from defeat against England.

Despite Hope's 117 runs and a solid partnership with Keacy Carty, England chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, led by Liam Livingstone's 124 runs.

The match ended with a five-wicket win for England, squaring the series.

Shai Hope scored a match-winning century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Shai Hope equals Desmond Haynes with 17th ODI century

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:56 am Nov 03, 202409:56 am

What's the story West Indies cricketer Shai Hope has proven his sublime form by scoring his 17th ODI century. He achieved the milestone during the second ODI against England in Antigua, where he guided his team to a strong total. With this, Hope now sits third among West Indians for most centuries in ODIs. He equaled the record of legendary player Desmond Haynes and is only behind Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

Match highlights

Hope's crucial partnership with Carty

Hope walked in when his team was in trouble, having lost both openers for single-digit scores. He then stitched a crucial partnership with Keacy Carty, contributing to a 143-run stand that put England on the back foot. Although Carty was dismissed for 71 by Adil Rashid, Hope continued his onslaught with Sherfane Rutherford.

Game progression

Hope's century propels West Indies to solid total

Rutherford, who is on a dream run in ODIs, hit his fourth consecutive half-century. Meanwhile, Hope brought up his 17th century as the West Indies posted a mammoth total. He was finally dismissed for 117 in the 47th over as the hosts finished at 328/6. This performance is similar to what he did last year at the same venue, where he scored a century against England to help his side chase 326.

Stats

Here are his overall ODI stats

Hope smashed eight fours and four sixes en route to his 127-ball 117. Having played 129 games, Hope has raced to 5,332 runs at an exceptional average of 49.83. The tally includes 17 tons and 25 fifties with 170 being his best score. No other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. He has played just 19 ODIs against the Brits, accumulating 642 runs at 42.80. The tally includes two tons and three fifties.

Summary

Hope's efforts went in vain

Meanwhile, Hope's efforts went in vain as the visitors chased down the target with 15 balls to spare and claimed a five-wicket win. Skipper Liam Livingstone led the chase with a breathtaking 85-ball 124 (5 fours, 9 sixes). Philip Salt (59), Jacob Bethell (55), and Sam Curran (52) scored fifties to help the visitors square the series.