By Rajdeep Saha 10:51 pm Nov 02, 202410:51 pm

What's the story Mohamed Salah has become the 8th-highest scorer in Premier League history. The Liverpool star scored his side's 2nd goal in a 2-1 win over Brighton. Salah scored his 164th Premier League goal, moving ahead of Robbie Fowler (163 goals). Brighton went ahead in the 14th minute before goals from Cody Gakpo and Salah helped Arne Slot's men win. Here's more.

220 goals and 94 assists for the Reds

Salah has raced to 220 goals for the Reds from 364 matches (A94). In 260 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 162 goals and 73 assists. In 15 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 9 goals and 8 assists to take his goals involvement to 16. Overall, Salah has 164 goals and 74 Premier League assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table

After 10 games, the Reds are top of the table with 25 points. They have won 8, drawn one and lost one. On the other hand, the Seagulls are placed 7th (16 points). This was their 2nd defeat of the season (W4 D4).

A look at the match stats

The Reds had 16 attempts to their opponent's 13. Arne Slot's men managed eight shots on target to Brighton's five. Liverpool had 48% ball possession and an 83% pass accuracy. The Reds had 31 touches in the opponent's box.

Liverpool earn a massive win over Brighton

Liverpool saw the visitors go ahead in the 14th minute. Kadioglu scored from a tight corner. The Reds came roaring back and scored twice in three minutes in the 2nd half. Firstly, Gakpo scored the equalizer with his left-wing cross going in. And then, Salah made it 2-1. A swift counter put Salah one-on-one with Estupinan next and he made no mistake.