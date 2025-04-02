ICC T20I Rankings: New Zealand's Jacob Duffy becomes top-ranked bowler
What's the story
In a phenomenal achievement, New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy has climbed to the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers.
Duffy's meteoric rise comes after his phenomenal display in a recent home series against Pakistan, where he claimed a stunning 13 wickets at an average of 8.38.
His contributions were instrumental in New Zealand's dominant 4-1 series win over Pakistan.
Historic achievement
Duffy's ascent marks a historic moment for New Zealand
As per the ICC, he is the first NZ player to occupy top spot in T20I bowling ranking since leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in 2018.
Duffy rose four spots to reach the summit, overtaking Akeal Hosein, Varun Chakaravarthy, Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Adam Zampa.
Batting success
Seifert's stellar performance boosts T20I batting rankings
Along with Duffy's feat, New Zealand's Tim Seifert also made great leaps in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings.
Seifert tallied 249 runs at an incredible average of 62.25 in the series against Pakistan, including a series-high 97* in the final match.
His brilliant performance won him the player-of-the-series title and pushed him five spots up to eighth overall on this list.
Additional progress
Other players make gains in rankings
Other New Zealand players also made huge strides in the latest ICC rankings.
Finn Allen jumped a place to 15th in the updated T20I batter rankings, while Jimmy Neesham jumped 14 places to 30th on the list for T20I all-rounders.
Australia's Travis Head and India's Hardik Pandya lead the two rankings, respectively.
ODI success
New Zealand players also shine in ODI rankings
The success of New Zealand players isn't limited to T20I rankings, as they make notable improvements in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings.
Mark Chapman jumped broke into the top 100, to 78th overall, on the list of ODI batters after his brilliant century in Napier.
Will O'Rourke also jumped 15 spots to 56th on the list for ODI bowlers after an economical effort from his match.