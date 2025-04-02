What's the story

Rohit Sharma, despite no longer leading Mumbai Indians, is focused on steering his side to a record-breaking sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The veteran cricketer has stated his immediate objective as "to win the IPL trophy and bring the glory back to Mumbai Indians."

Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, MI ended at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 14 league games last season.