'Had no idea, brought just one kit': PBKS's Nehal Wadhera
What's the story
Batter Nehal Wadhera made a surprise debut for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 1.
The left-handed batter was called as an Impact Player in the final over of LSG's innings during the IPL 2025 encounter.
"I didn't feel much nerves but I didn't know that I would be playing today so I had brought only one kit with me," he explained after his debut match.
Match impact
Wadhera's performance leads PBKS to victory
Wadhera's surprise entry into the game proved to be a game-changer for PBKS. Coming in at number four their chase, he scored a blistering 43 off just 25 balls.
His explosive innings featured 4 sixes and 3 fours, as he powered his side to an easy eight-wicket win over LSG. They chased down 172 in just 16.2 overs.
The victory took PBKS to second place on the IPL 2025 points table.
Post-match reflections
Team effort and personal preparation
In his post-match interview, Wadhera credited his team's performance and shared his personal preparation for the game.
"We needed this win as well...our bowlers bowled well and the way Prabhsimran batted was really good too," he said.
He also thanked captain Shreyas Iyer for his guidance during the match and revealed that he had been preparing for such opportunities for the past two years.
Coaching accolades
Praise for coach Ricky Ponting
Wadhera also praised his coach, Ricky Ponting, following the win.
"He (Ricky Ponting) is one of the best coaches I have worked under," Wadhera stated. "I have never heard a negative word from Ricky Ponting till now. He only talks positive things; when a coach gives such remarks, it boosts your confidence."
This further highlights the supportive environment within PBKS this season.
Match
How the match panned out
LSG were off to a poor start, having lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Nicholas Pooran then revived the innings with his 44 runs off 30 balls.
Ayush Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27 also contributed significantly to help LSG set a decent total.
In response, Prabhsimran's 69 off 34 balls virtually knocked LSG out. Shreyas Iyer (52*) and impact sub Nehal Wadhera (43*) later made the finishing touches as PBKS chased down their target in just 16.2 overs.