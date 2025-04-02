What's the story

Batter Nehal Wadhera made a surprise debut for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 1.

The left-handed batter was called as an Impact Player in the final over of LSG's innings during the IPL 2025 encounter.

"I didn't feel much nerves but I didn't know that I would be playing today so I had brought only one kit with me," he explained after his debut match.