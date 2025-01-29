What's the story

On January 29, 2025, Australian cricket team stalwart, Steve Smith, entered record books.

The veteran batter breached the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.

He attained the milestone with his first run on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Notably, Smith became the 2nd-fastest Australian to reach 10,000 runs.

Here are the fastest batters to 10,000 Test runs (innings).