Decoding the fastest batters to 10,000 runs in Tests (innings)
What's the story
On January 29, 2025, Australian cricket team stalwart, Steve Smith, entered record books.
The veteran batter breached the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket.
He attained the milestone with his first run on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.
Notably, Smith became the 2nd-fastest Australian to reach 10,000 runs.
Here are the fastest batters to 10,000 Test runs (innings).
#1
Lara, Tendulkar and Sangakkara (195 innings each)
Former cricket stalwarts, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, own the record as the fastest to 1,000 Test runs.
West Indies' Lara, India's Tendulkar and Sri Lanka's Sangakkara, attained the milestone in 195 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, Lara finished his career with 11,953 runs at 52.88.
Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at 53.78. Meanwhile, Sangakkara finished with 12,400 runs at 57.40.
#2
Ricky Ponting - 196 innings
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting breached the 10,000-run mark in his 196th inning.
Ponting attained the milestone against West Indies in May 2008. It was his 118th Test.
Overall, Ponting is the 2nd-highest scorer in Tests. He owns 13,378 runs at 51.85. He remains Australia's highest scorer in Tests.
Ponting ended his glittering career with 41 Test tons and 62 fifties.
#3
Steve Smith - 205 innings*
Smith came to the contest between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle with 9,999 runs at 55.86.
He reached the landmark just before lunch.
Smith became the 4th Australian batter with 10,000-plus runs in Tests after Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927).
Overall, Smith is the 15th batter in Tests to unlock the milestone.
Information
Rahul Dravid - 206 innings
Smith bettered the record of former Team India captain and coach, Rahul Dravid. The legendary Indian stalwart attained the milestone in 206 innings. Dravid ended up with 13,288 runs at 52.31. He slammed 36 centuries and 63 fifties.