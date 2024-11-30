Summarize Simplifying... In short Former pacer Johnson suggests dropping Marnus Labuschagne from the Adelaide Test due to his poor batting performance, with only one fifty in his last 10 Test innings.

Johnson also expressed concerns over Labuschagne's role as a back-up seamer and Steve Smith's form.

Despite a solitary century in his last 21 Tests, Labuschagne maintains an average of 48.45 in Tests, with 4,119 runs from 51 Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Labuschagne failed to impress in the Perth Test versus India

Should Marnus Labuschagne be dropped for Adelaide Test? Decoding stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:08 pm Nov 30, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricketer, Mitchell Johnson, has recommended that Marnus Labuschagne should be dropped for the upcoming Day-Night Test against India in Adelaide. This comes after Labuschagne's dismal outing in the Perth Test, where he managed scores worth 2 and 3. Johnson feels that the decision could work in Labuschagne's favor as he could find his form in domestic cricket, away from the international spotlight. Here we decode Labuschagne's recent stats ahead of the Adelaide contest, starting December 6.

Strategy explained

Johnson's rationale for Labuschagne's exclusion

In his column for Nightly, Johnson clarified that his suggestion to drop Labuschagne isn't a punishment for the team's defeat in Perth. He wrote, "Marnus Labuschagne - after a lengthy poor run with the bat - should be replaced for the second Test in Adelaide." The former pacer further explained that this move could give Labuschagne an opportunity to play some Sheffield Shield and club cricket away from international pressures.

Additional insights

Johnson's concerns over Labuschagne's role and Smith's form

Johnson also raised concerns over Labuschagne being used as a back-up seamer in the Perth Test after Mitchell Marsh's injury, saying that such roles increase injury risks for specialist batters. He raised alarms over Steve Smith's recent performances, saying that the veteran batter is struggling to keep his game sharp. "Steve Smith's form is a serious concern," Johnson observed.

Performance review

Labuschagne's recent form raises concerns: Decoding the stats

In his last 10 Test innings, Labuschagne has registered a solitary fifty. He scored 90 against New Zealand back in March 2024. Labuschagne's scores in his last 10 Test innings read 10, 1*, 3, 5, 1, 2, 90, 6, 2 and 3. He owns 123 runs from these 10 innings at a dismal 13.66. In December-January, during the Test series against Pakistan at home, Labuschagne managed 16, 2, 63, 4, 60 and 62* respectively.

Do you know?

One century in his last 21 Tests

Since the majestic 2022 two-match Test series against West Indies where he hammered three successive hundreds and a knock of 31 runs, Labuschagne has featured in 21 Tests. He has managed a solitary ton in this period (111 vs England in Manchester, July 2023).

Information

Labuschagne averages 48.45 in Tests

Labuschagne owns 4,119 runs from 51 Tests at 48.45. He owns 11 tons and 12 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, 2,628 of his Test runs have come at home. He averages a neat 59.72. Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 469 runs at home, averaging 42.63 from six games.