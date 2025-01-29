Aakash Chopra questions Team India's selection after Rajkot T20I loss
What's the story
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced concerns over India's team selection in the ongoing T20I series against England, highlighting it as a key factor in their defeat (3rd T20I) in Rajkot on January 28.
"I don't think we are selecting the right team," stated Chopra questioning the playing XI selection strategy, as per India Today.
Despite winning the first two matches, India lost momentum, which Chopra attributed to underutilizing squad depth and inconsistent performances.
Here's more.
Player usage
Chopra criticizes underutilization of Washington Sundar
Chopra emphasized the underutilization of all-rounder Washington Sundar as a major problem.
Although part of the playing XI for two matches, Sundar was rarely given the ball.
"You are saying you want four spinners. Let me agree that you need four spiners, but are you bowling 16 overs of spin? You don't do that as well," Chopra said.
He added it's "bizarre" to have Sundar bowl only one over in each game.
Bowling concerns
Chopra questions India's pace bowling strategy
Chopra criticized India's hesitation to field a balanced pace attack, despite having Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana in the squad.
He implied this has led to avoidable weaknesses in the team.
"I don't think we are selecting the right team... It's not that this team doesn't have any other fast bowlers, but you don't want to play any fast bowler," Chopra stated.
Batting order
Chopra criticizes Dhruv Jurel's batting position
Chopra criticized India for sending wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel as low as No. 8 in the batting order.
Meanwhile, former England captain Kevin Pietersen echoed the concern following the Rajkot defeat.
With the series at 2-1, India must now fine-tune their playing XI for the fourth T20I in Mumbai on January 31, focusing on delivering a strong collective performance rather than relying on individual brilliance.
Match recap
England beat India in third T20I, keep series hopes alive
England beat India in the 3rd T20I to stage a comeback in the five-match series.
The visitors successfully defended 171 after restricting India to 145/9.
Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone did the bulk of the scoring for England.
For India, Varun Chakravarthy's fifer (5/24) went in vain.
Additionally, India's top-order struggles continued as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma departed early.
Hardik Pandya (40) and Axar Patel (15) paired up in the final overs, but India fell 26 runs short.