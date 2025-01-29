What's the story

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced concerns over India's team selection in the ongoing T20I series against England, highlighting it as a key factor in their defeat (3rd T20I) in Rajkot on January 28.

"I don't think we are selecting the right team," stated Chopra questioning the playing XI selection strategy, as per India Today.

Despite winning the first two matches, India lost momentum, which Chopra attributed to underutilizing squad depth and inconsistent performances.

Here's more.