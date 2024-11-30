Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami, Indian cricket player, is on the mend after an injury scare during a recent SMAT match.

Despite the hiccup, Shami's recent performances, including a four-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy match, have sparked optimism about his return to international cricket.

Notably, Shami, who hasn't played for India in over a year due to an ankle injury, was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shami completed his full quota of overs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Shami overcomes injury scare during SMAT match

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Nov 30, 202409:26 am

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Shami recently raised an injury scare during Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match against Madhya Pradesh. However, despite the scare, he showed his grit by completing his full spell. The incident happened as Shami tried to stop the ball in the penultimate over of Madhya Pradesh's innings while defending a 190-run target. He fell and appeared to injure his lower back, however, after receiving immediate medical attention, he was able to continue playing.

Shami's fitness under close observation amid comeback speculation

According to Sportstar, Nitin Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence's medical panel, was present at the venue to monitor Shami's fitness and provide updates. Patel and his team have traveled to Rajkot, especially for this purpose. Despite Bengal losing the match in the final over, Shami managed to complete his spell after a brief treatment. His recovery progress is being closely watched as he is expected to make a return to international cricket soon.

Shami's return to form fuels optimism for international duties

Shami's recent performances have fueled optimism about his readiness for international duties. In a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, he marked his return from an ankle injury with a four-wicket haul. It was his first competitive in nearly over a year. Despite the minor injury scare during the SMAT match, anticipation around Shami's return remains high. His experience and skill are critical assets for Team India.

Shami hasn't played for India in over a year

It is worth noting that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had hinted at Shami's possible inclusion in the ongoing Test series against Australia Down Under ahead of the opener. Notably, Shami has not played for India since his 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final appearance. He was out with an ankle injury thereafter, before underoing surgery. Though he wasn't at peak fitness, the pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 24 scalps in seven matches.