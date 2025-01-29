Sam Konstas responds positively after being dropped from SL Test
What's the story
19-year-old Australian cricket sensation, Sam Konstas, reacted positively after being dropped from the opening game of the Sri Lanka Test series.
Australia selector Tony Dodemaide had informed Konstas regarding him not featuring against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Despite the setback, Dodemaide praised Konstas and stressed that the youngster is still a vital part of their future plans for an aging Australian team.
Here's more.
Response
Konstas's reaction to being dropped
As mentioned, Konstas took his exclusion from the first Test in a positive manner.
He was also seen congratulating Josh Inglis's family, as Inglis replaced him in the XI for the first two Tests in Galle.
As per AAP, despite being told about his omission, Konstas voluntarily offered to come early to the ground on Wednesday, showing a great attitude toward team preparations.
Resilience
Dodemaide praises Konstas's resilience
Dodemaide lauded Konstas for his ability to deal with pressure, be it playing in front of a huge crowd or coping with being dropped from the Test.
"There's a lot to like and be impressed about Sam," Dodemaide said.
"One of the things is his ability to take things in his stride. It's remarkable really, whether it's playing in front of 90,000 and Jasprit Bumrah at the MCG or getting told that you're left out of the Test."
Uncertain future
Konstas's future in Australian cricket
Dodemaide didn't promise Konstas's return for the next home series.
"We won't pre-empt what's happening there. But clearly he's done a lot right hasn't he?" he stated.
"We're looking for those successor players to come in, there will be some turnover naturally in the next couple of years or so and he's very much staked a claim," the selector added.
Konstas' return to the side for the 2nd Test isn't ruled out. The Galle Test performance will play a role.
Criticism
Ponting criticizes decision to drop Konstas
Australia's highest Test run-scorer, Ricky Ponting has criticized the decision to sideline Konstas.
Speaking on Channel Seven, he expressed disappointment, saying, "There is a real missed opportunity for the Australians here to get to learn a bit more about Sam Konstas."
Despite the criticism, Dodemaide stressed the importance of securing their maiden series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.
Numbers
Konstas's First-Class and Test numbers
Konstas has played 13 First-Class matches, scoring 831 runs at an average of 39.57. He also owns four fifties and two hundreds.
Meanwhile, 113 of his 831 runs have been scored for Australia, while averaging 28.25 in the two Tests he has played.
Notably, he also boasts a Test fifty from his debut innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He also has a strike rate of 81.88 and 54.49 in Tests and FC cricket respectively, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Match status
Travis Head opens, Inglis to bat at number 5
Travis Head, who opened for the Aussies alongside Usman Khawaja, impressed largely.
He hit a solid 40-ball 57 before being dismissed by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.
Meanwhile, it was a special day for Inglis too who was presented with his Test cap.
The Western Australian wicketkeeper, who is adept against spin, will bat at No. 5 as a specialist batter.
Currently, at lunch, Australia are 145/2.