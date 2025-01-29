What's the story

19-year-old Australian cricket sensation, Sam Konstas, reacted positively after being dropped from the opening game of the Sri Lanka Test series.

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide had informed Konstas regarding him not featuring against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Despite the setback, Dodemaide praised Konstas and stressed that the youngster is still a vital part of their future plans for an aging Australian team.

Here's more.