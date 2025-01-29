Australia's Josh Inglis makes Test debut: Decoding his FC stats
What's the story
Josh Inglis was handed his Australian Test cap in the first clash against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The Western Australian wicketkeeper, who is adept against spin, will bat at No. 5 as a specialist batter.
The move comes after captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on a spin-friendly pitch.
Here are the key details and stats.
Line-up changes
Inglis replaces Head in Australia's batting lineup
Inglis, who has captained Australia in T20I and ODI cricket, will take Head's place in the batting order.
Smith had confirmed on Tuesday that Head will open the innings instead of Sam Konstas, who had a memorable debut in the Boxing Day Test against India.
Head, who generally bats at number 5, has opened alongside Usman Khawaja.
Information
7 tons in FC cricket for Inglis
Inglis comes into his debut Test with 58 First-Class matches under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 96 innings, he owns 3,096 runs at 36.41. Inglis has 7 tons with the best of 153*. In addition to this, he has slammed 12 fifties.
Do you know?
Inglis has had decent white-ball exposure for Australia
Inglis has made 26 ODI appearances for the Aussies, scoring 521 runs at 23.68. He owns three fifties. Meanwhile, he has also played 29 T20Is, scoring 706 runs 30.69. He has smashed two tons in T20Is.