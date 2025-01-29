What's the story

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Varun Chakravarthy for his audacious plan in the ongoing T20I series against England.

Although India lost the third match by 26 runs, Chakravarthy picked up a five-wicket haul with figures of 4-0-24-5.

He thus became only the third Indian bowler to have two or more five-wicket hauls in Men's T20Is, after Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

