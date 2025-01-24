2nd T20I: Can England bounce back against India in Chennai?
What's the story
Following a one-sided series opener, India and England will lock horns in the 2nd T20I at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on January 25 (Saturday).
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in Kolkata by chasing down 133 inside 13 overs. Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler-led side eyes a strong comeback at Chepauk.
It will be interesting to see if India add Mohammed Shami to the XI.
Stadium details
Venue details, pitch report, and conditions
Chepauk has hosted just two T20Is so far. The pitch here is known to favor spinners but also provides opportunities for batters.
The average first-innings score in T20Is at Chepauk is 174. Meanwhile, dew could set it in late in the match.
There are no chances of rain throughout the game, with the temperature hovering around the 20 degree mark.
Information
Where to watch?
The Star Sports Network will broadcast the 2nd T20I live, while live-streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match begins at 7:00pm IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior to the start.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
Before the Kolkata T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side crushed England, in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final.
However, England had earlier defeated India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final by 10 wickets.
Overall, India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (14-11). On Indian soil, the hosts have seven wins and five defeats against the Brits.
Combination
Will Shami make a comeback?
Although India would not like to tinker with the winning combination, Shami's comeback is on the cards.
Shami, who eyes an international return, missed the Kolkata T20I as India remain cautious with him.
On the other hand, England have replaced pacer Gus Atkinson with Brydon Carse after the former's disappointing performance in Kolkata.
Jamie Smith has also been added as the 12th man.
Probable XIs
A look at Probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.
England (Probable XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler (captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.
Stats, milestones
Notable stats; milestones on offer
The highest wicket-taker at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a spinner - Ravichandran Ashwin (55). No other bowler has 50-plus wickets in this regard.
Archer has dismissed Indian captain Suryakumar thrice in eight T20 innings.
Notably, Arhsdeep could become the first Indian to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He is three wickets shy of the record.