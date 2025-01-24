What's the story

Following a one-sided series opener, India and England will lock horns in the 2nd T20I at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on January 25 (Saturday).

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in Kolkata by chasing down 133 inside 13 overs. Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler-led side eyes a strong comeback at Chepauk.

It will be interesting to see if India add Mohammed Shami to the XI.