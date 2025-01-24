England make changes for 2nd T20I against India: Details here
What's the story
England have announced a change in their playing XI for the upcoming Chennai T20I against India, which will be played on Saturday, January 25.
The team has replaced pacer Gus Atkinson with Brydon Carse after the former's disappointing performance in Kolkata.
Jamie Smith has also been added as the 12th man to the squad for tomorrow's match at Chepauk Stadium.
Here's more.
Performance review
Atkinson's underperformance prompts line-up change
Atkinson's performance in Kolkata fell short of expectations, contributing to India's seven-wicket victory.
The 27-year-old could only manage two runs from 13 balls and gave away 38 runs in his two overs.
The lackluster display has prompted England to revise their line-up for the second T20I as they look to bounce back in the series on Saturday.
New addition
Carse's T20I record and debut in India
Carse, who is slated to replace Atkinson, has played four T20I games for England, taking six wickets.
Though he has little experience on the Indian pitch, he has an impressive average of 15.33 and an economy of 7.66 from his previous matches.
The Chennai T20I will be Carse's debut in India, adding a new dynamic to England's squad.
Squad update
Jamie Smith added to squad amid Bethell's health concerns
Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12-player squad for the Chennai T20I, owing to doubts over Jacob Bethell's availability.
Bethell, who scored seven off 14 balls in Kolkata, missed Friday's pre-match training session after falling ill.
If he doesn't recover in time for tomorrow's match, Smith could make his T20I debut.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
🚨 Team news for tomorrow's second T20I v India— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2025
🔁 Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson
🆕 Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12 player squad pic.twitter.com/Fr4Hju00qs