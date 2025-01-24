2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy expresses excitement to play in Chennai
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy shared his excitement about playing his first home game for India in Chennai.
The upcoming match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be particularly special as his family will be present to witness it.
Meanwhile, this announcement follows Chakravarthy's impressive performance in the series opener, where he earned Player of the Match honors.
Excitement
Chakravarthy shares his excitement and eagerness in video by BCCI
In a recent video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the platform 'X', the Indian team was featured traveling from Kolkata to Chennai
Meanwhile, the Chennai-based spinner spoke about his first game in Chennai, stating, "We're going to Chennai and it will be my first game for India in Chennai."
He then added, "I'm excited because my parents will be coming and my family will be also coming to see so very excited."
Match recap
Chakravarthy's outstanding performance in series opener
In the series opener against England, Chakravarthy was phenomenal, returning with three wickets for just 23 runs in four overs.
His efforts saw England bundled out for a paltry 132 runs in 20 overs.
Meanwhile, India chased down the target (133/3) with ease in just 12.5 overs, further emphasizing Chakravarthy's massive contribution to the team's win.
Career resurgence
Chakravarthy's impressive form since rejoining Indian team
Since rejoining the Indian team in October 2024, Chakravarthy has delivered exceptional performances.
In just eight matches, he has taken 20 wickets at an impressive average of 11.7 and an economy rate of 7.31.
Meanwhile, his standout moment came in November 2024 during the second T20I against South Africa, where he achieved career-best figures of 5/17 in four overs.
Stats
Chakravarthy's T20 stats: Here's a glance
In 102 T20 matches, he owns 127 scalps at 22.07. His economy rate is 7.35. In addition to a four-fer, he has two five-wicket hauls.
Chakravarthy has managed 22 scalps from just 14 T20Is at 16.63. His ER reads 6.71.
Notably, he is a one-time Indian Premier League winner with Kolkata Knight Riders.
The star spinner owns a total of 83 wickets from 71 IPL matches at 24.12. 82 of these wickets have come for KKR.
A look at BCCI's recent video
Kolkata ✈️ Chennai#TeamIndia have arrived for the 2nd #INDvENG T20I 😎— BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2025
@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/mlSXuJeVfh