What's the story

Star Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI Team of the Year (2024).

The team also features players from England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, and Marizanne Kapp are among the other star players.

However, no Indian male cricketer made it to the men's team this year.