Mandhana, Deepti make ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year
What's the story
Star Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's ODI Team of the Year (2024).
The team also features players from England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, and Marizanne Kapp are among the other star players.
However, no Indian male cricketer made it to the men's team this year.
Outstanding record
Mandhana's stellar performance in 2024
Mandhana, who turned 28 this year, has been on an exceptional run in women's ODIs throughout 2024.
She racked up 747 runs from 13 matches, making her the highest run-scorer in WODIs for the year. She averaged an incredible 57.46 in this period.
Mandhana broke a plethora of records in 2024, having slammed a total of four centuries and three half-centuries.
Consistent performer
Sharma's all-round brilliance in 2024
Another Indian cricketer to be recognized for her phenomenal performance in 2024 is Deepti Sharma.
The all-rounder scored 186 runs and snapped up 24 wickets in just 13 matches, displaying her all-rounder skills.
Notably, Sharma was the highest wicket-taker in WODIs in 2024.
Her consistent performance throughout the year has earned her a spot alongside Mandhana.
Information
ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024
ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024: Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Amy Jones (England), Deepti Sharma (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England), and Kate Cross (England).
Men's team
No Indian in ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year
Unlike the women's team, no Indian cricketer found a spot in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.
Dominated by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan players, the team could be a result of India playing only three ODIs last year.
Men's team: Charith Asalanka (SL), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Kusal Mendis (SL), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), and AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).