The Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir the MCA BKC Ground was thrown into disarray, when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed, only to be recalled later.

It all happened on Day 2 as Rahane was caught down the leg side by wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

However, umpires S Ravi and Navdeep Singh Sidhu later deemed the Umar Nazir delivery a no-ball, leading to Rahane's unexpected return.