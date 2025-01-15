What's the story

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his participation in the following Ranji Trophy round by joining Mumbai's training camp.

He was spotted during an open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. The development comes ahead of Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was missing from Wednesday's training but was seen jogging at the same complex.