Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Ranji Trophy camp; Rohit Sharma skips training
What's the story
Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed his participation in the following Ranji Trophy round by joining Mumbai's training camp.
He was spotted during an open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. The development comes ahead of Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was missing from Wednesday's training but was seen jogging at the same complex.
Performance review
Jaiswal's impressive performance Down Under
Notably, Jaiswal has just returned from Australia, where he scored 391 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries. He also slammed a match-winning ton in the series opener in Perth.
Back at the Mumbai camp, team captain Ajinkya Rahane was in great touch, hitting some terrific strokes.
Shivam Dube also displayed his aggressive batting against both pacers and spinners during his time with the senior India batter.
Training update
Rohit Sharma's training and form
Rohit Sharma, who had trained with the team on Tuesday, skipped Wednesday's session.
Although he missed training, he was spotted jogging at the Bandra Kurla Complex in a video that has since gone viral.
He is likely to resume his training within a day or two. However, it is still unclear if Rohit will play the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir considering his recent red-ball struggles.
Participation uncertainty
Participation in upcoming Ranji Trophy match
Since September, Rohit has only scored 164 runs from eight Tests at an average of 10.93.
During the Australian tour, he could only manage 31 runs in five innings before pulling out of the final game in Sydney.
A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said that "the selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for availability of every player."
Upcoming tournaments
Preparation for ODI series and Champions Trophy
Rohit was also spotted doing running drills at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the video.
He seems to be gearing up for the impending ODI series against England, starting February 6, where he will lead India.
The series will be followed by the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy, starting February 19.
The squads for the major ODI assignments will be announced on January 18 or 19.