Mohammad Kaif criticizes Team India's performance in BGT 2024-25
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Mohammad Kaif has expressed his disappointment over India's recent Test series defeat against Australia.
The team lost 1-3 in the five-match series, marking Australia's first Test series victory over India since 2015.
Notably, this loss also prevented India from reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time ever.
Critique
Kaif labels India as 'white ball bullies'
Kaif has called the Indian team "white ball bullies" and that they are lagging behind in Test cricket.
He feared the nation would ignore this defeat if India beats Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
"The truth is that we are just white-ball bullies. We are lagging too far behind," Kaif said in a video shared on his social media page.
Strategy
Kaif emphasizes need for domestic cricket
Kaif emphasized on the significance of domestic cricket and players having to practice on seaming tracks.
Without that, he feels, winning WTC will be an unachievable goal.
"If we have to win WTC, then players will have to play domestic cricket on turning tracks, will have to practice on seaming tracks," he said.
Focus
Kaif urges team to prioritize Test cricket
Seeing India's defeat as a wake-up call, Kaif urged the team to shift their focus toward Test cricket.
He also emphasized that players often opt for rest instead of playing in the Ranji Trophy because they are tired.
"India lost 1-3, and I think this is a wake-up call, because now we have to pay our attention toward Test cricket," Kaif said.
Participation
Kaif discusses Kohli and Sharma's potential absence from Ranji Trophy
Kaif also addressed the prospect of senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skipping the next Ranji Trophy owing to a hectic schedule.
Both the players have been under the scanner for their performance since September, with demands for them to feature in the domestic season, which resumes on January 23.
However, Kaif hinted that their need for rest might see them skip this season too.
Twitter Post
Khari khari baat.. Kadwa sach#TestCricket #BGT #AUSvIND#CricketWithKaif11 pic.twitter.com/WXFJY9aLSq— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 5, 2025