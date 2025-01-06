What's the story

Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has defended young opener Sam Konstas.

The former has been in the news for his aggressive attitude during the series against India.

Cummins came to Konstas's support in the post-match press conference, saying people often confuse confidence with bullying or abuse.

He also lauded the 19-year-old's performance over the course of the series, which the Aussies won 3-1.