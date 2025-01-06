Pat Cummins defends Sam Konstas amid controversy: Details here
What's the story
Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has defended young opener Sam Konstas.
The former has been in the news for his aggressive attitude during the series against India.
Cummins came to Konstas's support in the post-match press conference, saying people often confuse confidence with bullying or abuse.
He also lauded the 19-year-old's performance over the course of the series, which the Aussies won 3-1.
On-field confrontations
Konstas' on-field incidents with Indian cricketers
Konstas has had a few on-field run-ins with Indian cricketers. He had a verbal duel with Jasprit Bumrah and was on the receiving end of a shoulder charge by Virat Kohli.
On his Test debut, Konstas made headlines for his banter with Kohli and kept gesturing his shoulder charge toward the crowd.
In the fifth Test, he tried delaying proceedings late on Day 1, irking India's stand-in skipper Bumrah.
Captain's backing
Cummins supports Konstas's confident demeanor
Cummins also praised Konstas's attitude throughout the series.
He said, "First of all, obviously, ICC set the rules and set the punishments. We saw that in Melbourne with Virat, getting 20% fine, that's what they thought."
He added, "In regards to Sam, I've been really impressed with how he's gone about it. I think people mistake a bit of confidence with bullying or abuse."
Assertive stance
Cummins commends Konstas's assertiveness
Cummins also defended Konstas's assertive behavior on the field, saying it's not illegal for him to walk around confidently and play a few shots.
He said, "You're allowed to walk around with your shoulders puffed back and play a few cricket shots. I don't think that's illegal, but some people really take offense to that."
He further praised Konstas for standing up for himself when necessary.
Career start
Konstas's performance and future prospects
Konstas had an impressive start to his career, scoring a commendable 60 runs off 65 balls against Bumrah in his debut match during the fourth Test in Melbourne.
He ended the series with a total of 113 runs from two matches at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 81.88.
Moving forward, Konstas is expected to continue his form as Australia prepares for the crucial Ashes series later this year.