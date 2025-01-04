Mohammad Abbas completes 100 wickets for Pakistan in Test cricket
What's the story
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has got to 100 wickets in Test cricket.
He attained the milestone by taking three scalps in the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.
Abbas was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He managed 3/94 from 27.3 overs as the Proteas scored a mammoth 615 in their 1st innings.
Here's more.
Information
Three wickets for Abbas
On Day 1, Abbas bowled really well in the 1st session and got the wicket of Wiaan Mulder. SA, who were 72/3, finished the day at 316/4. On Day 2, Abbas got the early wicket of David Bedingham. He then finished with Kwena Maphaka's scalp.
1st Test
Abbas shone for Pakistan in the 1st Test
In the Centurion Test, Abbas claimed 1/79 in the 2nd innings, before ruling the show with a 6-wicket spell in the 4th innings. He bowled 19.3 overs and conceded 54 runs, bowling six maidens.
Abbas took his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests, registering his career-best figures.
Abbas's 6/54 became the best spell by a Pakistan bowler on Proteas soil.
Numbers
Abbas accomplishes a special feat in his career: Decoding stats
With 3/94, Abbas completed 100 Test scalps in his 27th Test (47 innings). He averages 22.29.
Versus South Africa, he has claimed 15 scalps from 4 Tests at 30.53.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has nine wickets at home, averaging 23.55. 64 of his wickets have come in away Tests at 25.20.
At neutral venues, he owns 27 scalps at 17.55.