Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has got to 100 wickets in Test cricket.

He attained the milestone by taking three scalps in the 2nd Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

Abbas was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He managed 3/94 from 27.3 overs as the Proteas scored a mammoth 615 in their 1st innings.

