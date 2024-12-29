Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan's bowling attack against South Africa in the Centurion Test, claiming six wickets for 54 runs.

His performance, including the crucial dismissal of South African captain Temba Bavuma, triggered a collapse in South Africa's batting order.

This match marked Abbas's career-best figures, bringing his total Test wickets to 97.

Abbas took 6/54 (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Mohammad Abbas claims 6/54 versus South Africa in Centurion Test

What's the story Pakistan were beaten by South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Day 4. The home team was rocked as they lost five wickets for mere 37 runs. The unexpected collapse was largely due to Mohammad Abbas's brilliant bowling. SA, who were 99/8, got to the target as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen added an unbeaten 51 runs. However, Abbas was the biggest positive for Pakistan. He finished with 6/54.

Bowling prowess

Abbas's disciplined bowling rattles South Africa

Abbas showed his bowling skills as he picked four wickets for 40 runs in a 17-over spell from the Hennops River End. His disciplined and aggressive back-of-a-length bowling plan worked wonders against South Africa's top and middle order. The biggest wicket was of South African captain Temba Bavuma, who was well set on 40 when he was given out off what seemed an inside-edge. Earlier on Day 3, Abbas got the wickets of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs.

Match turning point

Bavuma's dismissal triggers South African collapse

Bavuma's dismissal turned out to be the turning point of the match, as South Africa lost four wickets for just three runs. Despite having all three reviews, Bavuma didn't ask for a second opinion and walked off. Replays later showed he hadn't hit the ball, leaving South Africa in a precarious position with only their tail-enders remaining at the crease. From 96/4 at one stage, SA were reduced to 99/8 in no time.

Numbers

Career-best Test figures for Abbas

Abbas, who returned to the scheme of things for Pakistan, handed his side a chance to win the match. After claiming 1/79 in the 2nd innings, Abbas ruled the show with a 6-wicket spell in the 4th innings. He bowled 19.3 overs and conceded 54 runs, bowling six maidens. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbas took his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. He has also raced to 97 wickets at 22.73. He registered his career-best figures.

Records

3rd Pakistani pacer with a six-fer on South African soil

Abbas's 6/54 is now the best spell by a Pakistan bowler on South African soil. He bettered the tally of former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who took 6/78 in Durban, 1998. Abbas is the third pacer after Waqar Younis and Rahat Ali to take six wickets in an innings against South Africa in South Africa. Overall, he is also the 5th Pakistan bowler with a six-fer on Proteas territory.