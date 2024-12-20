Summarize Simplifying... In short Heinrich Klaasen, the South African cricketer, scored his second consecutive ODI fifty against Pakistan, contributing 97 runs from 74 balls.

Klaasen fell short of a century (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Heinrich Klaasen slams his 2nd consecutive ODI fifty versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 02:13 am Dec 20, 202402:13 am

What's the story Heinrich Klaasen missed out on a century after getting dismissed scoring a 97-run knock in the 2nd ODI versus Pakistan in Cape Town. Chasing 330 runs, South Africa fell short by 81 runs. Klaasen fought valiantly but ran out of partners. He was the last man to be dismissed with his side scoring 248/10. This was his 2nd consecutive fifty in the series.

Knock

A lone hand from Klaasen

Klaasen came to the middle when Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed (84/3). Shortly thereafter, SA also lost Aiden Markram departed (113/4). Klaasen and David Miller (29) added 72 runs help the hosts gain some momentum. However, once Miller was dismissed, South Africa perished with Klaasen holding his fort. His 97 helped SA get past 240. Naseem Shah dismissed the aggressive Klaasen.

Runs

8th fifty in ODIs for Klaasen

Klaasen's 97 came from 74 balls. He slammed 8 fours and four sixes. He struck at 131.08. This was his 2nd successive fifty in the series. He hit 86 runs in the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. Klaasen has raced to 1,906 runs at 43.25. In addition to 4 tons, he has slammed 8 fifties. This was his 2nd ODI fifty versus Pakistan.

Information

An average of 50.37 at home in ODI cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 31 home ODIs, Klaasen has raced to 1,209 runs at an average of 50.37. This was his 9th fifty-plus score at home (100s: 3, 50s: 6).