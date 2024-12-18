Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket team's captain, has paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired.

Rohit praised Ashwin's significant contribution to Indian cricket, highlighting his record as India's most successful off-spinner with 765 wickets across all formats.

Ashwin's decision to retire was respected by Rohit, who had to convince him to play his final Test match in Adelaide.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket

Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin following his retirement

By Rajdeep Saha 01:32 pm Dec 18, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin. The star spinner announced his retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the Brisbane Test. "I heard this when I came to Perth," revealed Rohit in a press conference about Ashwin's retirement thought. "Obviously, I was not there for the first three or four days of the Test match. But this was in his mind since then."

Final game

Rohit convinced Ashwin to play final Test

Rohit revealed that he had to convince Ashwin to play in his final Test, which was in Adelaide a week ago. "When we came here as well, we were not sure about which spinner is going to play. We just wanted to assess and see what kind of conditions we get in front of us. When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had. I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink-ball test match," Rohit said.

Retirement decision

Rohit respects Ashwin's decision to retire

Rohit said he respects Ashwin's decision to retire, adding if a player feels they are not needed in the series, it's better for them to bid farewell. "It just happened so that he felt that 'if I am not needed right now in the series, I am better off saying goodbye to the game.' Obviously, we have not been to Melbourne yet. We don't know what sort of conditions we expect there and what sort of combination," said Rohit.

Legacy

Rohit reflects on Ashwin's contribution to Indian cricket

Reflecting on Ashwin's immense contribution to the Indian cricket team, Rohit called him a true match-winner. "He is a very funny guy, there is no doubt about it," Rohit chuckled. "I have played cricket with Ash since U-17. He was an opener then. And then a few years later, we all disappeared."

Numbers

A look at Ashwin's international cricket stats (bowling)

Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He bows out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests. In 106 Tests, he managed 537 scalps at 24. He picked 37 five-wicket hauls and 8 10-wicket match hauls. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin produced 156 scalps at 33.20. He also played 65 T20Is for India, taking 72 scalps at 23.22.