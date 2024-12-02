Summarize Simplifying... In short As India gears up for the 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide, they're taking a breather after a 295-run victory in Perth.

Meanwhile, Australia is already in training mode.

In a recent warm-up game, India showcased their batting and bowling skills, with KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy making notable contributions.

Australia and India will lock horns in the 2nd Test in Adelaide

Australia begin training for Adelaide Test; India opt for rest

By Parth Dhall 03:34 pm Dec 02, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Australia have started intense training at the Adelaide Oval ahead of the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting December 6. Star players Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were spotted honing their batting skills in the nets during the session. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's team arrived from Canberra, where they played a warm-up game, and opted to rest before commencing their pre-game routines with a night session under lights.

Upcoming match

India to face Australia in pink ball Test

Team India is gearing up for the 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide, which will be a pink-ball affair. This comes after India's stunning 295-run victory in the Perth Test. Notably, Australia have faced India only once in Day/Night Tests. The Aussies won the pink-ball fixture held in Adelaide in 2020. Australia scripted history after bowling India out for 36 in the second innings. They won the match by eight wickets.

Practice match

India's performance in warm-up game

In a warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister's XI, India showed their bowling prowess. The team bundled out Australia for 240 and chased down the target with ease. Captain Rohit stepped down from his position to let KL Rahul open, who had an outstanding opening stint in the 1st Test in Perth. However, the former recorded an 11-ball 3 in the practice match.

Batting highlights

India's batting prowess in warm-up match

After Rohit's dismissal, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Shubman Gill at the crease, and the two added 92 runs together. Once Reddy departed, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar stitched another partnership that added 37 runs to India's total. The team ended with 257/5 in response to PM XI's 240/10, displaying their batting prowess ahead of the second Test match against Australia.