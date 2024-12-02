IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant may open for Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner, Sanjeev Goenka, has hinted at Rishabh Pant's batting position in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Goenka said that Pant could either open for Lucknow or bat at No. 3. The strategic revelation comes after LSG bought Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.
Goenka discusses potential opening combinations for LSG
Further, Goenka spoke about the potential opening combinations for LSG. It could be Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, Marsh and Pant, or Markram and Pant. He said, "Options are to open with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, Marsh and Rishabh Pant, or Markram and Rishabh." However, he left the final call on Pant's batting order to the team management.
LSG's initial plan involved Jos Buttler
Goenka also revealed that LSG had initially planned to buy Jos Buttler, who was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 crore. "We had prepared three scenarios. One was with Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler. So the idea was to go with an explosive opening pair that gives 60 to 85 runs in the powerplay," he said, hinting at their strategy for a strong start.
Goenka teases upcoming announcement of LSG's captain
The suspense still remains among fans as to who will be picked as LSG's captain between Pant and Nicholas Pooran. To this, Goenka said, "People get surprised very quickly. According to me, I don't give surprises. It has been decided but we will announce it in the next few days." This has only added to the excitement for the upcoming IPL season.
Pant's impressive IPL record
Pant was a pivotal player for Delhi Capitals over the years, scoring 3,284 runs in 111 matches at an average of 35.31. His highest score is an impressive 128*. The southpaw has slammed 18 fifties besides a ton as his strike reads an impressive 148.93. This record made Pant a hot pick among franchises in the mega auction.