Virat Kohli owns three Test tons in Adelaide (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli's impressive record at Adelaide Oval: A closer look

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:00 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story India's star batter, Virat Kohli, has taken the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy by storm. He took India to a thumping 295-run win in the first Test in Perth, scoring his 30th Test century. As the series moves forward, the batting talisman would be raring to continue his form. Meanwhile, India's next challenge is the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, scheduled to start on December 6. Here we decode Kohli's Test numbers at the venue.

Track record

Kohli's exceptional performance in Adelaide

Kohli has a phenomenal record against Australia, which makes them one of his favorite opponents. In his career, he has played four Test matches at the Adelaide Oval and scored 509 runs in eight innings. This includes three centuries and a half-century as his average reads a stunning 63.62. As per ESPNcricinfo, only WI's Brian Lara (610), England's Jack Hobbs (601), and WI's Vivian Richards (552) have scored more Test runs at this venue among visiting batters.

DYK

Kohli's maiden Test ton came in Adelaide

It must be noted that Kohli's maiden Test ton was recorded against the Aussies. The occasion was the fourth Test of the India-Australia 2011-12 Test series, and the venue was Adelaide. Although India's star-studded top order collapsed, Kohli showcased his bravado and played one of his most significant knocks. He scored 116 off 213 balls. India, however, lost the game by 298 runs.

Feat

Twin tons on Test captaincy debut

India's 2014-15 Test series Down Under will remain a golden highlight of Kohli's career. The opening game in Adelaide marked Kohli's Test captaincy debut, and the batter celebrated the same with twin centuries (115 and 141). He thus became the first Indian captain to slam twin tons on their Test captaincy debut. He also became the second Indian to smash twin Test tons versus Australia.

Milestone

Kohli on the verge of surpassing Jack Hobbs

Kohli is just a century away from surpassing Hobbs, to become the visiting batter with most Test centuries at Adelaide Oval. Both have scored three centuries at this venue. Overall, Kohli has played 11 international matches and 15 innings here, scoring 957 runs at an average of 73.61. This includes five centuries and four fifties, further underscoring his brilliance at Adelaide Oval. Notably, no other visiting batter has more international runs in Adelaide than Kohli.

Stats

Nearly 1,500 Test runs in Australia

Across 14 Tests on Australian soil, Kohli has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with a top score of 169, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes seven centuries and four half-centuries. Among Indians, only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,809) has scored more Test runs Down Under. Overall, Kohli has 2,147 Test runs against the Aussies at 48.79 (100s: 9, 50s: 5).