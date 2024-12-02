Summarize Simplifying... In short Graeme Smith, the director of cricket in South Africa, is keen on increasing Indian participation in the SA20 league.

What's the story League Commissioner of South Africa's T20 cricket league (SA20), Graeme Smith, has responded to comparisons between his league and the Indian Premier League (IPL). At an event called SA20 India Day, he also spoke about the possibility of more Indian players participating in his league. Smith stressed that while the two leagues have similar franchise names and ownership, they also have their own unique aspects.

Collaboration

Smith highlights importance of collaboration with BCCI

Smith emphasized the need to work with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boost Indian involvement in SA20. He said, "I mean, I think we always work with the BCCI. Obviously, they have policies in place with regard to Indian players." Smith also said that Indian talent is highly valued in South Africa, making their league even more exciting and competitive.

Market significance

Indian market crucial for SA20's growth

Smith also acknowledged the strong bond between cricket fans of India and South Africa, adding that the former is a crucial market for SA20. He said, "The fans in India have certainly built a strong relationship with South African cricket." He added that their aim is to grow this fan base and ensure maximum viewership for their games.

League comparison

Smith addresses comparisons between SA20 and IPL

Addressing the comparisons between SA20 and the IPL, Smith admitted that the two leagues are at different stages of development and have different playing conditions. He said each of their six stadiums provides different conditions, which was not the case in last year's IPL. Despite the differences, he said he hopes SA20 would one day be as successful as the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik

India's Dinesh Karthik set to feature

Smith also emphasized that SA20 is becoming the world's second-best T20 league after IPL. He announced plans to tweak schedules to avoid clashing with South Africa's international fixtures. In a major development for the next season, Dinesh Karthik will become the first-ever Indian player in SA20, playing for Paarl Royals and being the league's ambassador in India. Smith also discussed the possibility of roping in more Indian talent to the league.