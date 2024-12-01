Summarize Simplifying... In short In his third Test, Brydon Carse made history by becoming the first Englishman since 2012 to take 10 wickets in a Test overseas, leading England to victory against New Zealand.

England won by eight wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Brydon Carse shines with 10 wickets in Christchurch Test: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:51 am Dec 01, 202408:51 am

What's the story England registered a resounding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series. The match, played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, ended on its fourth day with England chasing down 104 for victory. England's Brydon Carse ran riot on the field with six wickets in the third innings. As he took four wickets in his first outing as well, the pacer also completed a 10-wicket match haul.

Playing his third Test, Carse was phenomenal with match figures of 10/106. He claimed 4/64 in his first outing and backed it up with 6/42. This helped New Zealand get bowled out for 254 in their second innings, handing England a target of mere 104 runs. Chris Woakes also played a crucial role in England's success by taking three wickets on the third day.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Carse scripted history by becoming the first Englishman since Monty Panesar in 2012 to take 10 wickets in a Test overseas. Panesar, a left-arm spinner, accomplished the milestone against India in Mumbai. Overall, the young pacer became the sixth England bowler with a match 10-fer in NZ. The pacer has now raced to 17 wickets across three Tests at 17.10. This was his maiden fifer. Overall, he boasts 146 wickets in First-Class cricket.

New Zealand did manage to get the wicket of Zak Crawley (1) in the second over and Ben Duckett when England were 55-2. However, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root's performances sealed the deal for England. Bethell scored an unbeaten 50 from 37 balls on his debut Test, while Root added 23 runs after a first-innings duck. This took England to their target of 104-2 in just 12.4 overs at a run rate of more than eight runs per over.

Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. ﻿Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.