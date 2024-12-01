Daryl Mitchell registers his ninth 50-plus score vs England (Tests)
England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the three-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. They chased down 104 on the fourth day of the match. England's triumph would have come even earlier had Daryl Mitchell not stepped up in the third innings. His timely 84 meant the hosts finished at 254/10. This was his ninth 50-plus score vs England in whites. Here are the key stats.
A fine knock from Mitchell
NZ began Day 4 at 155/6, leading England by just four runs. Mitchell, who resumed at 31*, was New Zealand's only real hope. Though he kept the scorecard ticking, he didn't get any substantial support from the other end. Mitchell was the last New Zealand player to be dismissed as he attempted to prolong the match and set a difficult target for England. He fell to pacer Brydon Carse.
2,00 Test runs loading for Mitchell
Mitchell's 167-ball 84 in the third innings was laced with 12 fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,947 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 45.27. The batter slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 844 runs from 14 innings versus England at 70.33. The tally now includes six fifties and three tons. 912 of his runs have come at home at 45.60.
How did the game pan out?
Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. Carse claimed six wickets. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.