Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Test match against England, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell scored his ninth 50-plus, ending with an 84-run knock.

Despite his efforts, he lacked support from his teammates, making him the last player to be dismissed.

The match saw England successfully chase the target set by New Zealand, thanks to a 171-run innings from Harry Brook.

Mitchell is now close to reaching 2,000 Test runs, with a current total of 1,947 runs from 29 Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mitchell's timely 84 meant the hosts finished at 254/10 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Daryl Mitchell registers his ninth 50-plus score vs England (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Dec 01, 202409:26 am

What's the story England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the three-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. They chased down 104 on the fourth day of the match. England's triumph would have come even earlier had Daryl Mitchell not stepped up in the third innings. His timely 84 meant the hosts finished at 254/10. This was his ninth 50-plus score vs England in whites. Here are the key stats.

Career milestone

A fine knock from Mitchell

NZ began Day 4 at 155/6, leading England by just four runs. Mitchell, who resumed at 31*, was New Zealand's only real hope. Though he kept the scorecard ticking, he didn't get any substantial support from the other end. Mitchell was the last New Zealand player to be dismissed as he attempted to prolong the match and set a difficult target for England. He fell to pacer Brydon Carse.

Stats

2,00 Test runs loading for Mitchell

Mitchell's 167-ball 84 in the third innings was laced with 12 fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,947 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 45.27. The batter slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 844 runs from 14 innings versus England at 70.33. The tally now includes six fifties and three tons. 912 of his runs have come at home at 45.60.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. Carse claimed six wickets. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.