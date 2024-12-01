Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Test match, England emerged victorious against New Zealand, thanks to an all-round performance.

Key highlights include Carse's maiden Test five-wicket haul, debutant Bethell's swift half-century, and Brook's record-breaking 171-run innings.

Notable milestones were achieved by Pope, Stokes, and Williamson, while Henry and Shoaib shone with the ball. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Carse took 10 wickets in the match (Image source: X/@ICC)

1st Test: All-round England beat New Zealand in Christchurch

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:11 am Dec 01, 202409:11 am

What's the story England registered a stunning eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at Hagley Oval. The win was set up by Brydon Carse's phenomenal 10-wicket haul and debutant Jacob Bethell's quick-fire half-century. The English side chased down their target of 104 runs on the fourth day, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Here are the key stats.

Bowling brilliance

Carse's bowling prowess puts NZ on back foot

The fourth day of the Test saw NZ resume at 155/6, with a slender lead of just four runs. Carse soon sent Nathan Smith and Matt Henry back in the same over, completing his maiden Test five-wicket haul. He later sent Daryl Mitchell (84) back, completing 10 wickets in the match. His figures read 6-42 and 4-64 in the second and first innings respectively.

Match-winning chase

England's successful chase despite early losses

In their chase of a modest 104-run target, England lost Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett early for one and 27 runs respectively. However, debutant Bethell stepped up with a swift half-century (50*) off just 37 balls. His performance was backed by Joe Root's steady contribution of 23 runs from 15 balls in his landmark 150th Test match. Their brilliance meant England prevailed in just 12.4 overs.

Summary

Summary of the entire game

Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Harry Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.

Bashir

Four-fer for Bashir

Although the two teams played on a green-top, spinner Shoaib was the pick of England's bowlers on Day 1. He took four wickets Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry. The English spinner conceded 69 runs in 20 overs, including a maiden. The 21-year-old has raced to 45 wickets across 13 Tests at 37.51 (5W: 3). This was his maiden outing against NZ.

Pope

Pope's rescuing knock; 3,000 runs

Pope joined forces with Brook after England were reeling at 71/4 in the second innings. They added 151 runs before Tim Southee dismissed Pope, who smashed 77 off 98 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours. With this hand, Pope raced past 3,000 (now 3,013) runs in Test cricket at 34.23. It was his 14th half-century in the format (100s: 7). 653 of his runs have come against England at 38.41.

Brook

Brook's century: A lifeline for England

Brook smoked 15 fours and three sixes en route to his 197-ball 171. He capitalized on NZ's fielding lapses, surviving five dropped catchesHe managed to score a resilient 171 before being dismissed by Matt Henry. Brook now holds the record for the highest individual Test score by a visiting batter at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In 22 Tests, the English batter now has 2,102 runs at an incredible average of 60.05. His tally includes nine half-centuries besides seven tons.

Henry

Four-fer for Henry

Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in the second innings, taking 4/84 (23 overs). Last month, the pacer became the joint second-fastest to 100 Test wickets for New Zealand with Neil Wagner (26 matches). Henry, who made his debut in 2015, now has 110 wickets across 28 Tests at 30.25 (5W: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, 28 of his scalps have come against England at 35.96 as he recorded his best figures against them.

Stokes

Stokes goes past 800 runs vs NZ

Stokes slammed 80 off 146 balls in England's first innings. Playing his 108th match, Stokes surpassed 6,600 runs (6,641) at 35.51. He now owns 35 fifties in addition to 13 tons. Versus New Zealand, Stokes has raced to 860 runs across 12 Tests at a fine average of 43. The tally now includes six fifties besides a ton. 438 of his Test runs have come in England at 36.50.

Williamson

9,000 Test runs for Williamson

Williamson scored 93(197) in his first outing and backed it up with a 61-run knock off 86 balls. En route, he became the first New Zealander to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket. He has now raced to 9,035 runs from 103 Test matches at 54.75. As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson has managed 1,149 runs across 17 Tests against the English team with the help of four centuries and six fifties. His average is 39.62 in this regard.

Carse

Carse's performance leads England to victory

Playing his third Test, Carse was phenomenal with match figures of 10/106. He claimed 4/64 in his first outing and backed it up with 6/42. As per ESPNcricinfo, Carse scripted history by becoming the first Englishman since Monty Panesar in 2012 to take 10 wickets in a Test overseas. The pacer has now raced to 17 wickets across three Tests at 17.10. This was his maiden fifer.

Mitchell

2,00 Test runs loading for Mitchell

Mitchell's 167-ball 84 in the third innings was laced with 12 fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,947 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 45.27. The batter slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell now owns 844 runs from 14 innings versus England at 70.33. The tally now includes six fifties and three tons. 912 of his runs have come at home at 45.60.

Bethell

Bethell joins this list

Bethell's six in the last over of the game and a single thereafter, not only sealed England's victory over New Zealand but also brought up his fifty off just 37 balls. The other to make a Test debut fifty as quickly as Bethell is NZ's Luke Ronchi, who accomplished the milestone against England at Headingley in 2015. The duo is only behind NZ's Tim Southee on this list, who recorded a 29-ball fifty against England in Napier, 2008.