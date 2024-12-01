Summarize Simplifying... In short In his debut Test, Jacob Bethell scored a swift 50 off 37 balls, helping England secure a victory over New Zealand.

His performance, which included eight boundaries and a six, silenced critics who questioned his batting position.

This was his first outing at the number three position in First-Class cricket(Image source: X/@ICC)

Jacob Bethell scores joint-second fastest half-century on Test debut: Stats

What's the story 21-year-old cricketer Jacob Bethell has made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century in the history of the sport. The England batting sensation played a stunning knock in the fourth innings of the recently concluded first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Although this was his first outing at the number three position in First-Class cricket, Bethell showed great skill and resilience on a challenging surface and took his side to a win.

Knock

A stunning hand from Bethell

Chasing 104 for victory, England were reduced to 55/2 as both openers departed early. However, Bethell and Joe Root's performances sealed the deal for England. The former scored an unbeaten 50 from 37 balls on his debut Test, while Root added 23 runs after a first-innings duck. This took England to their target of 104/2 in just 12.4 overs at a run rate of more than eight runs per over.

Record

Bethell joins this list

Bethell's six in the last over of the game and a single thereafter, not only sealed England's victory over New Zealand but also brought up his fifty off just 37 balls. The other to make a Test debut fifty as quickly as Bethell is NZ's Luke Ronchi, who accomplished the milestone against England at Headingley in 2015. The duo is only behind NZ's Tim Southee on this list, who recorded a 29-ball fifty against England in Napier, 2008.

Strategy validation

Bethell's performance silences critics

Bethell's brilliant innings has pretty much silenced critics who questioned England's decision to send him at number three, a position he had never batted at. After managing just 10 runs in his first outing, the batter slammed a brillant 50*, which was laced with eight boundaries and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his sixth FC fifty as he has raced to 798 runs at 26.60. Bethell is yet to score a hundred in the format.

Summary

How did the Christchurch Test pan out?

Kane Williamson's 93 meant NZ 348/10 while batting first in the game. Though England lost four early wickets in response, they finished at 499/10 courtesy a stunning 171-run innings from Brook. Ollie Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (80) missed out on tons. Williamson (61) and Daryl Mitchell (84) helped NZ post 254 in the third innings. Brydon Carse claimed six wickets. England accomplished the target in just 12.4 overs.