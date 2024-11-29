Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, delivered a stellar performance against Sri Lanka in the Durban Test, becoming the third South African captain to score a Test century against the team.

Bavuma, who recently returned from injury, scored a 70-run knock in the first innings and a century in the third day, contributing significantly to South Africa's lead.

This marks Bavuma's third Test century and his maiden century against Sri Lanka. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bavuma is now the third South African captain to hammer a Test ton against Sri Lanka (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Temba Bavuma floors Sri Lanka with century in Durban Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:53 pm Nov 29, 202405:53 pm

What's the story South Africa Test captain, Temba Bavuma, hammered a fine century in the third innings of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban. Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs added 249 runs for the 4th wicket. Stubbs departed for 122 before Bavuma fell as well just before tea, scoring 113. South Africa's lead is well past 500 runs. Here's more.

Do you know?

Bavuma becomes 3rd SA skipper with this feat

As per Cricbuzz, Bavuma is now the third South African captain to hammer a Test ton against Sri Lanka after 111 - Shaun Pollock, Centurion, 2001 and 139* - Hashim Amla, Colombo, 2014.

SA

Bavuma and Stubbs keep sorry SL at bay

By lunch on Day 3, Bavuma and Stubbs had pushed South Africa's lead to 382 runs. While Bavuma was not out on 64, Stubbs was unbeaten on 70. After lunch, the pair continued to thwart the Lankans. Stubbs got to his ton off 183 balls in the 86th over of SA's innings. Bavuma followed suit, bringing up his century in the 89th over.

1st innings

Bavuma scored a 70-run knock in the 1st innings

Bavuma fought valiantly with a 70-run knock in the first innings. Bavuma, who made a return from injury, was the lone half-centurion for his side, SA folded for a score of 191 in 49.4 overs. Notably, this was Bavuma's 22nd fifty in Tests. Bavuma scored 70 from 117 balls. He smashed nine fours and a six.

Runs

A 3rd Test ton from Bavuma's blade

Bavuma's 113 came off 228 balls. He slammed nine fours. Its his 3rd Test ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 3,285 runs in Tests at 36.50. Versus Sri Lanka, this was his maiden century. He also owns three fifties at 26-plus. Bavuma has also got past 1,800 runs in home Tests. He averages 42-plus. All of his hundreds have come at home.