Tristan Stubbs hammers his 2nd century in Tests: Key stats

What's the story South African batter Tristan Stubbs floored Sri Lanka in the third innings of the first Test match in Durban. Alongside Temba Bavuma, Stubbs has added a valiant 200-plus stand for the 4th wicket to help his side gain absolute control in the match. Stubbs got to his century on Day 3 during the 2nd session. Stubbs and Bavuma added an 101 runs in the 1st session on Friday in addition tom extending their stand to 144. Here's more.

By lunch on Day 3, Bavuma and Stubbs had pushed South Africa's lead to 382 runs. While Bavuma was not out on 64, Stubbs was unbeaten on 70. After lunch, the pair continued to thwart the Lankans. Stubbs got to his ton off 183 balls in the 86th over of SA's innings. As per Cricbuzz, Stubbs became the first South African in six years to score a Test hundred in Durban.

7th First-Class ton for Stubbs

Playing his 6th Test, Stubbs has raced past 400 runs at an average of over 46. He has registered his 2nd Test century (50s: 1). He scored 16 runs in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stubbs has surpassed 1,600 runs in FC cricket. This was his 7th FC ton. He also has two fifties.