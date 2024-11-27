Summarize Simplifying... In short Mitchell Marsh, a key player for Australia, may need rest due to minor injuries, opening the door for Beau Webster to potentially step in for the Adelaide Test against India.

Webster, known for his aggressive batting and off-spin bowling, has a strong First-Class record and recently performed well in Tasmania's game and for Australia A against India A.

Mitchell Marsh is nursing an injury (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia vs India: Will Beau Webster replace injured Mitchell Marsh?

By Parth Dhall 04:57 pm Nov 27, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Australia are reportedly mulling adding uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the upcoming 2nd Test against India in Adelaide. The 30-year-old Tasmanian cricketer is being eyed as a potential replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who is nursing an injury. This comes after Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed that Marsh was experiencing discomfort toward the end of the first Test in Perth.

Injury update

Cummins reveals Marsh's injury concerns

Cummins revealed that Marsh has been carrying minor injuries since the UK tour. He stressed Marsh's importance as one of the top six batters in Australia and his bowling skills as an added advantage. However, he admitted that Marsh was feeling sore toward the end of the first Test against India, hinting at a possible need for rest and recovery before Adelaide Test.

Player profile

Webster's impressive First-Class record

Webster boasts an impressive record in First-Class cricket. He has played 93 games and scored 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83 with 12 centuries to his name. He has also snapped up 148 wickets at an average of 37.39. Apart from his off-spin and pace bowling skills, Webster stands tall at 1.94 meters and is known for his aggressive batting style lower down the order in Sheffield Shield matches.

Recent form

Webster's recent performances and potential role

In Tasmania's last game, Webster scored 61 off 89 balls and 49 off 72 balls, while also taking five wickets as a first and second-change bowler. He also featured for Australia A against India A earlier this month, where he stayed unbeaten in the second innings in both wins. If picked for Adelaide Test, Webster could be Australia's fifth bowling option, possibly filling Marsh's shoes who bowled over 10 overs in Perth Test.