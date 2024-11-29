Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajinkya Rahane has been making waves in the ongoing SMAT season, averaging 44.33 with two fifties in three matches.

His T20 career boasts 6,516 runs, including 4,642 in the IPL.

Rahane owns over 6,500 T20 runs

Ajinkya Rahane slams successive fifties in SMAT 2024/25: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:00 pm Nov 29, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane was amongst the runs in his side's third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season encounter against Kerala on Friday. Rahane stood tall with a defiant 35-ball 68 in a run-chase of 235. Mumbai ended up with 191/9 in 20 overs, facing their maiden defeat of the season. Rahane has now hammered succssive fifties in the ongoing tourney. Here's more.

Rahane battles it out for Mumbai

Chasing a tall target of 235, Rahane came out at number 4 when his side was 58/2 in the sixth over. He added 42 runs alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer. Rahane kept his side in the hunt thereafter but Mumbai kept losing wickets.

Rahane averages 44.33 in ongoing season

Rahane's 68 was laced with five fours and four sixes. He struck at 194.29. In the ongoing SMAT season, Rahane has belted 133 runs from three matches at 44.33. He owns two fifties. Before this knock, he has hit 52 runs versus Maharashtra. He managed 13 in the opening clash against Goa.

6,500 runs for Rahane in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 51 SMAT games, Rahane has scored 1,102 runs at 23.95. This was his ninth fifty in the tourney. His strike rate is 121-plus. Overall in T20 cricket, Rahane has raced to 6,516 runs at 28.83. He registered his 45th fifty. He owns two centuries as well. 4,642 of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy former player Rahane

Champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought former player Rahane in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahane had set his base price at ₹1.5 crore. He was bought during the latter stages of the IPL auction on Monday. He was bought for his base price. Rahane was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.