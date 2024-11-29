Ajinkya Rahane slams successive fifties in SMAT 2024/25: Key stats
Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane was amongst the runs in his side's third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season encounter against Kerala on Friday. Rahane stood tall with a defiant 35-ball 68 in a run-chase of 235. Mumbai ended up with 191/9 in 20 overs, facing their maiden defeat of the season. Rahane has now hammered succssive fifties in the ongoing tourney. Here's more.
Rahane battles it out for Mumbai
Chasing a tall target of 235, Rahane came out at number 4 when his side was 58/2 in the sixth over. He added 42 runs alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer. Rahane kept his side in the hunt thereafter but Mumbai kept losing wickets.
Rahane averages 44.33 in ongoing season
Rahane's 68 was laced with five fours and four sixes. He struck at 194.29. In the ongoing SMAT season, Rahane has belted 133 runs from three matches at 44.33. He owns two fifties. Before this knock, he has hit 52 runs versus Maharashtra. He managed 13 in the opening clash against Goa.
6,500 runs for Rahane in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 51 SMAT games, Rahane has scored 1,102 runs at 23.95. This was his ninth fifty in the tourney. His strike rate is 121-plus. Overall in T20 cricket, Rahane has raced to 6,516 runs at 28.83. He registered his 45th fifty. He owns two centuries as well. 4,642 of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy former player Rahane
Champions Kolkata Knight Riders bought former player Rahane in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahane had set his base price at ₹1.5 crore. He was bought during the latter stages of the IPL auction on Monday. He was bought for his base price. Rahane was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.