Bowlers with best innings figures for SA against SL (Tests)

What's the story South Africa pacer Marco Jansen ran riot against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Kingsmead in Durban. Jansen's 7/13 saw Sri Lanka get folded for just 42 runs, now their lowest score in Test cricket. Jansen attained several feats and also surpassed 50 Test scalps. He now has the second-best innings figures for SA against SL in the format.

9/129: Keshav Maharaj, Colombo, 2018

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has the best innings figures for a South African bowler against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. The Proteas spinner took as many as nine wickets in the 1st innings of 2018 Colombo Tests. He conceded 129 runs in 41.1 overs. These are also the second-best innings for a South African bowler in the format.

7/13: Marco Jansen, Durban, 2024

Jansen, who rattled Sri Lanka in the 2024 Durban Test, follows Maharaj on this list. Jansen claimed 7/13 in just 6.5 overs (one maiden). Jansen has also posted the third-best bowling figures by a South Africa pacer at home.

7/81: Marchant de Lange, Durban, 2011

South African pacer Marchant de Lange made a mark in the 2011 Durban Test against Sri Lanka. Althought the Proteas lost the match by 208 runs, the speedster's exploits in the first innings grabbed eyeballs. De Lange took 7/81 in 23.2 overs as the Lankans were dismissed for 338. In response, the Proteas perished for 168. They finally failed to chase down 450.