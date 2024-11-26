Kane Williamson averages 36.85 vs England in Tests: Stats
Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is set to make a return to international cricket after a two-month hiatus due to a groin injury. Williamson will be back in action for the Kiwis in the upcoming three-match home Test series against England, starting on November 28 in Christchurch. Meanwhile, the talismanic batter has not really enjoyed tackling England in Test cricket. Let's decode his struggles.
Lowest average against England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Williamson has managed 995 runs across 16 Tests against the English team with the help of four centuries and as many fifties. However, he averages a paltry 36.85 in this regard, which is way below than his career average of 54.48. Williamson doesn't average lesser against any other nation. However, he is in the line to become the eighth NZ player with 1,000 Test runs against England.
Poor numbers in England
Williamson has had a hard time tackling the red cherry in England, having managed only 458 runs across eight Tests at 30.53. This includes three 50-plus scores, including a ton. South Africa (21.16) and Sri Lanka (29.54) are the only nations in which Williamson averages lesser than England in this format. Meanwhile, Williamson has three Test ducks against England, including two at home.
Better numbers at home
Williamson's home numbers against England are a lot better. He has mustered 638 runs across nine Tests in this regard at 49.07. This includes three tons and as many fifties. John Right (804) is the only Kiwi batter with most Test runs at home against England. Williamson also has the highest average among NZ batters with 500-plus runs against the Brits at home.
Williamson's impressive Test cricket record
Williamson's Test record is phenomenal with 8,881 runs at an average of 54.48. He has scored 32 centuries and 35 half-centuries from 102 matches (180 innings) according to ESPNcricinfo. The upcoming series will be his 50th match on home soil where he has scored a phenomenal 4,747 runs at an average of nearly 67 with 19 centuries and as many fifties.