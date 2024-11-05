Summarize Simplifying... In short Phil Salt will continue as England's wicket-keeper in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies, despite mixed performances.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, sidelined due to a calf strain, is set to return and resume his captaincy for the upcoming T20I series.

Meanwhile, Michael Pepper, initially selected for the ODI squad, will also join the T20 team for the remainder of the tour.

This comes despite the return of Jos Buttler (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Phil Salt to keep wickets for England in WI T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:49 am Nov 05, 202411:49 am

What's the story Phil Salt has been confirmed as the wicket-keeper for England's upcoming T20I series against West Indies. This comes despite the return of Jos Buttler, who has kept wicket in 106 of his previous 108 T20 internationals. The only exceptions were two matches that took place in Trinidad during England's last tour of the Caribbean in December 2023.

Role acceptance

Salt expresses enthusiasm for wicket-keeping role

Salt had expressed his excitement for the wicket-keeping role in Barbados, ahead of the third ODI. He had said, "It's not something I've done a lot for England recently. But I enjoy keeping. I feel like that's where I offer most to the side." Salt has kept in 13 of his 59 games for England across formats and will continue the same in the ongoing ODI series.

Team dynamics

Salt's role in ODI series and Buttler's return

In the ongoing ODI series, Salt has been preferred over Jordan Cox, who is expected to replace Test keeper Jamie Smith for the upcoming series in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Buttler, who has been out of action for months due to a calf strain, arrived in the Caribbean on Sunday and trained at Kensington Oval on Monday. However, he won't be available for the deciding ODI on Wednesday.

Captain's return

Buttler to resume captaincy duties for T20I series

Notably, Buttler will return to his captaincy duties ahead of the five-match T20I series starting Saturday. This will be his first appearance since England's T20 World Cup semi-final defeat in June. Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper, who was originally picked only for the ODI squad, has now been included in the T20 squad and will remain with the team for the rest of their tour.

Performance review

Salt's performance and future plans as wicket-keeper

Salt has had a mixed outing in the first two ODIs against West Indies, scoring 18 and 59. His half-century played a major role in England's chase of 329 to level the series in the second Antigua game. On his future as a wicket-keeper, Salt said: "We've not had that chat about anything going forward. I'm just glad to be doing it at the moment."