Shubman Gill could bat at number three in Adelaide Test

By Rajdeep Saha 04:48 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has made a promising return to the nets during India's training session in Canberra. He began his practice with throwdowns from a close distance and gradually progressed to sidearm deliveries. He later faced bowlers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal at full speed. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said in a press conference that Gill looked comfortable while batting and could potentially play in an upcoming match. Here we analyze Gill's value.

He [Gill] is batting right now, says Nayar

"He is batting right now and our physio will evaluate him and I will know his status after that," assistant coach Nayar said on Friday afternoon. "But from what I have seen, he is looking comfortable batting and he looks like he can bat [in a match]. He is batting in the indoor nets and we will know if he can play the practice match or not."

Gill could bat at number three in Adelaide

India will take a call on Gill ahead of the D/N Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. If everything goes as per plan, Gill will make the cut. He is likely to bat at number 3, replacing Devdutt Padikkal. On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether India go with KL Rahul as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Skipper Rohit Sharma is set to return and Rahul could be pushed down the order, replacing Dhruv Jurel.

Key Test stats of Gill

Gill owns 1,800 runs in Tests at 36.73. He has amassed 5 tons and 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has scored an impressive 926 runs while batting at number three. He averages 42.09. He owns three tons and three fifties at number three.