Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's recent 42-run total in Durban marks the lowest-ever score against South Africa in Test cricket, also setting a new low for Sri Lanka itself.

This record surpasses New Zealand's 45 in Cape Town in 2013 and Australia's 47 in the same city in 2011.

Despite strong starts, both teams fell to South Africa's formidable bowling trio: Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, and Morne Morkel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sri Lanka perished for 42 against South Africa in Durban

A look at lowest totals against South Africa in Tests

By Parth Dhall 03:39 pm Nov 29, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 42 on Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. Proteas pacer Marco Jansen ripped apart the Lankans with a seven-wicket haul. SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 and were bowled out for 191, however, the visitors suffered thereafter. Have a look at the lowest totals against South Africa in Test cricket.

#1

Sri Lanka: 42 in Durban, 2024

Sri Lanka's 42 in Durban is now the lowest-ever total against South Africa in Test cricket. No other side have been dismissed for a sub-45 total in this regard. It is worth noting that only Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Kumara scored in double figures for the Lankans. Notably, the Lankan innings saw as many as five ducks.

Information

SL's lowest total in Tests

Sri Lanka also recorded their lowest-ever total in Test cricket, in Durban. Before this Test, they did not have a sub-50 total in the format, the previous-lowest being 71 against Pakistan in 1994.

#2

New Zealand: 45 in Cape Town, 2013

Over a decade ago (in 2013), New Zealand perished for a paltry 45 in the 1st Test against South Africa in Cape Town. They batted just 19.2 overs as Dale Steyn (2/18), Vernon Philander (5/7), and Morne Morkel (3/14) shared the 10 wickets. Kane Williamson was the only Kiwi batter to cross the 10-run mark. SA eventually won by an innings and 27 runs.

#3

Australia: 47 in Cape Town, 2011

South Africa claimed a famous vicotry against Australia in the 2011 Cape Town Test. The visitors smacked 284 in the first innings before bowling out SA for 96. However, the Proteas bounced back by dismissing the Aussies for 47. The trio of Steyn, Philander, and Morkel did the damage. SA eventually chased down 236 and won by eight wickets.